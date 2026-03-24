SCHMIGADOON! Launches Rush and Lottery Policies Ahead of Broadway Premiere
Find out how to get discount tickets to Schmigadoon! here!
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
Ahead of the production’s first preview on April 4, Schmigadoon! has announced rush and lottery policies. Schmigadoon will begin performances on Saturday, April 4. The production will open on Monday, April 20 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through Sunday, September 6.
In-person Rush begins Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 AM at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st) for same day tickets. Tickets will be priced at $40 each and will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis. Limit 2 tickets per person. Quantities may be limited and seats may be in locations with a partial or obstructed view.
A digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct will be offered beginning with the first preview (Saturday, April 4 at 8:00 PM). Entries are open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on the day prior to each performance at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/schmigadoon-ny and winners are drawn as soon as entries close. Winners will be notified via email and will have 1 hour to purchase up to 2 tickets for their selected performance at $45 each (inclusive of service fees). Quantities may be limited and seats may be in locations with a partial or obstructed view.
Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.
Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).
From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Award-winning Apple Original series from Universal Television, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, set design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.
Schmigadoon! is produced by Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney on behalf of Broadway Video and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe on behalf of No Guarantees Productions. Casting is by The Telsey Office and TT Partners serves as General Manager.
Rush Tickets
In-person Rush begins Saturday, April 4 at 10:00 AM at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st) for same day tickets. Tickets will be priced at $40 each and will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis. Limit 2 tickets per person. Quantities may be limited and seats may be in locations with a partial or obstructed view.
Digital Lottery
A digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct will be offered beginning with the first preview (Saturday, April 4 at 8:00 PM). Entries are open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on the day prior to each performance at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/schmigadoon-ny and winners are drawn as soon as entries close. Winners will be notified via email and will have 1 hour to purchase up to 2 tickets for their selected performance at $45 each (inclusive of service fees). Quantities may be limited and seats may be in locations with a partial or obstructed view.
Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.
Rounding out the company are Afra Hines (Ensemble/Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom), Becca Petersen (Ensemble/Annie), Brandon Block (Swing), Clyde Alves (Ensemble/Tommy), Jess LeProtto (Ensemble/Pete), Joshua Burrage (Ensemble/Larry The Fireman), Kaleigh Cronin (Ensemble/Helen Pritt), Keven Quillon (Swing), Kimberly Immanuel (Ensemble/Carrie), Lauralyn Mcclelland (Swing), Lyrica Woodruff (Ensemble/Nancy), Maria Briggs (Swing), Miles McNicoll (Alternate for Carson), Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble/Farmer McDonough), Richard Riaz Yoder (Ensemble/Harvey The Innkeeper), Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble/Meg), and Zachary Downer (Ensemble/Freddy).
From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Award-winning Apple Original series from Universal Television, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her), with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, set design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.
Schmigadoon! is produced by Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney on behalf of Broadway Video and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe on behalf of No Guarantees Productions. Casting is by The Telsey Office and TT Partners serves as General Manager.