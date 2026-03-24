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Photos: John Lithgow and the Cast of GIANT Take Opening Night Bows

The production officially opened on March 23 at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Mar. 24, 2026
Performances are now underway for  Giant, the Olivier Award-winning play by Mark Rosenblatt, starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl. The production officially opened on March 23 at the Music Box Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Read the reviews for Giant here.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production is playing a limited 16-week engagement following its award-winning West End run, where it received three Olivier Awards.

The play centers on Dahl in the wake of controversy, examining questions of legacy, accountability, and public image through a dramatized portrait of the author during a pivotal moment in his life.

The Broadway company features John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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