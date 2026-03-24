Photos: John Lithgow and the Cast of GIANT Take Opening Night Bows
The production officially opened on March 23 at the Music Box Theatre.
Read the reviews for Giant here.
Directed by Nicholas Hytner, the production is playing a limited 16-week engagement following its award-winning West End run, where it received three Olivier Awards.
The play centers on Dahl in the wake of controversy, examining questions of legacy, accountability, and public image through a dramatized portrait of the author during a pivotal moment in his life.
The Broadway company features John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, David Manis
Stella Everett, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash
John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling