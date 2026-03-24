Video: First Look at Michael Mayer-Directed LA TRAVIATA at The Metropolitan Opera

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The Metropolitan Opera has released a first look video of LA TRAVIATA, now running through June 6, 2026. A cornerstone of the repertory, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera follows Violetta Valéry, a Parisian courtesan navigating love and sacrifice. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and features a staging designed to reflect the emotional scope of the score.The title role of Violetta is performed by Lisette Oropesa, Rosa Feola, and Ermonela Jaho across the run, with additional performances by Amanda Woodbury on select dates. Alfredo Germont is sung by Piotr Buszewski, Arturo Chacón-Cruz, Liparit Avetisyan, and Kang Wang, while Giorgio Germont is performed by Luca Salsi, Anthony Clark Evans, Amartuvshin Enkhbat, and Lucas Meachem.Conductors for the production include Antonello Manacorda, Marco Armiliato, and Michele Spotti. The creative team includes director Michael Mayer, set designer Christine Jones, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, choreographer Lorin Latarro, and chorus director Tilman Michael.Performed in Italian with titles available in multiple languages, LA TRAVIATA has an estimated runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes.The production runs March 20 through June 6, 2026 at The Metropolitan Opera, with tickets starting at $35.