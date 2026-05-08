Exclusive: Watch Highlights From Studio Seaview's WELL, I’LL LET YOU GO

Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go has officially returned to New York for seven-weeks only! Studio Seaview has released new video footage of the production, which is directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio. Watch the exclusive new video now!

Officially opening on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the production runs until June 20, 2026.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine returns to her Obie award-winning role of Maggie to lead an ensemble that includes Cricket Brown, Will Dagger, Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis, Matthew Maher, Danny McCarthy, Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman, and Amelia Workman in addition to understudies Jennifer Blood, Nina Ross, and Gabriel Marin.

Set in a small Midwestern town, this play centers on a community in crisis as one woman sifts through the rubble of her marriage.

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