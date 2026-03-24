Broadway Producer Evan McGill Developing New BROADWAY BOUND Competition Series

A new Broadway-themed competition series is coming to a screen near you. According to Deadline, Broadway producer Evan McGill (Sunset Blvd., Evita) is readying the launch of Broadway Bound: The Search For Broadway’s Next Star.



The format follows a group of performers who compete with their singing, dancing and acting skills in a variety of weekly challenges. Industry professionals will serve as judges in addition to a rotating cast of professional performers, directors, and choreographers, evaluating the contestants, with one leaving each week. The winner will be awarded a leading part in their home territory.



Aimed to reach audiences in the U.S., the UK, the Philippines, and Korea, the unscripted series is being developed in partnership with Diamond Moving Pictures, led by Bill Diamond, Sheri Rosenberg Kelton, and Randy Mendelsohn.



The series is being developed with hopes that it will be a launching pad for up-and-coming performers, who will receive deserved global attention from those in the professional theater. A release date or platform for Broadway Bound has yet to be announced. Learn more about the project at Deadline.

About Evan McGill

Evan McGill is a three-time Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Drama League Award-winning theatrical and music producer whose work spans Broadway, the West End, and Australia. He is a member of the Broadway League and the founder of Evan McGill Productions.

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On Broadway, his producing credits include Parade (2023), The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window (2023), The Outsiders, Sunset Blvd (2024) and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and he has held a stake in numerous other commercial productions. Across the pond, McGill is involved in the West End revivals of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express (2024) and Evita (2025), among others. In Australia, he has been involved with Hamilton, MJ, and Beetlejuice. In addition to his work on stage, McGill has produced successful Broadway cast albums including The Music Man: The 2022 Broadway Cast Recording and Funny Girl: New Broadway Cast Recording—both of which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums chart.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy