Exclusive: RAGTIME, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL And More Honored At the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle celebrated the 2025-2026 season with honors for Little Bear Ridge Road, Ragtime, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. BroadwayWorld was inside the event for an exclusive look at the evening’s honorees and attendees. Check out the photos!

Broadway artists including Alden Ehrenreich, André Gregory, Wallace Shawn, and the cast of Death of a Salesman were recognized during the annual awards gathering in New York City.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle gathered in New York City on May 7 to honor the recipients of its 2025-2026 awards, recognizing Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and artists from across the season.

Samuel D. Hunter’s LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD was named Best Play of the 2025-2026 season. Written by Hunter and directed by Joe Mantello, the production premiered on Broadway at the Booth Theatre following its world premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Alden Ehrenreich received the award for Best Individual Performance for his work in BECKY SHAW, while the cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN was honored with the Circle’s Best Ensemble Performance award.

Special Citations were awarded to the Lincoln Center Theater revival of RAGTIME; Wallace Shawn and André Gregory for career achievement; and Qween Jean for costume design work on CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, Liberation, and Saturday Church.

The awards were presented during the organization’s 90th annual voting meeting and ceremony, held at the offices of Time Out New York. The Best Play honor included a $2,500 cash prize made possible through a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

The New York Drama Critics' Circle, founded in 1935, is composed of 22 theater critics from newspapers, magazines, websites, and wire services in the New York metropolitan area. The organization’s annual award for Best Play has been presented since 1936 and remains one of the nation’s oldest theatrical honors.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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