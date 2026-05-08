Exclusive: RAGTIME, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL And More Honored At the New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
Broadway artists including Alden Ehrenreich, André Gregory, Wallace Shawn, and the cast of Death of a Salesman were recognized during the annual awards gathering.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle celebrated the 2025-2026 season with honors for Little Bear Ridge Road, Ragtime, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. BroadwayWorld was inside the event for an exclusive look at the evening’s honorees and attendees. Check out the photos!
Broadway artists including Alden Ehrenreich, André Gregory, Wallace Shawn, and the cast of Death of a Salesman were recognized during the annual awards gathering in New York City.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle gathered in New York City on May 7 to honor the recipients of its 2025-2026 awards, recognizing Broadway and Off-Broadway productions and artists from across the season.
Samuel D. Hunter’s LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD was named Best Play of the 2025-2026 season. Written by Hunter and directed by Joe Mantello, the production premiered on Broadway at the Booth Theatre following its world premiere at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
Alden Ehrenreich received the award for Best Individual Performance for his work in BECKY SHAW, while the cast of DEATH OF A SALESMAN was honored with the Circle’s Best Ensemble Performance award.
Special Citations were awarded to the Lincoln Center Theater revival of RAGTIME; Wallace Shawn and André Gregory for career achievement; and Qween Jean for costume design work on CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, Liberation, and Saturday Church.
The awards were presented during the organization’s 90th annual voting meeting and ceremony, held at the offices of Time Out New York. The Best Play honor included a $2,500 cash prize made possible through a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle, founded in 1935, is composed of 22 theater critics from newspapers, magazines, websites, and wire services in the New York metropolitan area. The organization’s annual award for Best Play has been presented since 1936 and remains one of the nation’s oldest theatrical honors.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alden Ehrenreich and Christopher Abbott
Laurie Metcalf and Joaquin Consuelos
Lynn Ahrens, Lear deBessonet and Stephen Flaherty
Bill Rauch and Qween Jean
Maria Dizzia, Wallace Shawn, Josh Hamilton, Hope Davis, André Gregory and John Early
Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane
Brandon Uranowitz, Rodd Cyrus, Ben Levi Ross and Caissie Levy
John Drea, Micah Stock, Laurie Metcalf and Samuel D. Hunter
Junior LaBeija, Temptress Chasity Moore, Eric Emanui and Bill Rauch
Christopher Abbott and Jonathan Cake
Adam Feldman, Michael Benjamin Washington and Jin Ha
Mary Neely, Jonathan Cake and Laurie Metcalf
K. Todd Freeman, Christopher Abbott, Mary Neely, Ben Ahlers and Jack Falahee
Alden Ehrenreich and Lauren Patten
Micah Stock, Samuel D. Hunter, Laurie Metcalf, John Drea, Meighan Gerachis and Aubie Merrylees
Lear deBessonet and Nicole Kastrinos
Bill Rauch, Temptress Chasity Moore, Eric Emanui and Qween Jean
John Drea, Karl Green, Tasha Lawrence, K. Todd Freeman, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Falahee, Alexis Bronkovic. Middle Row: Erik Kilpatrick, Joaquin Consuelos, Ben Ahlers, Mary Neely, Katherine Romans, Jake Termine, Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini Top Row: Jake Silbermann, Christopher Abbott, Jonathan Cake, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brendan Donaldson
Jake Silbermann, K. Todd Freeman, Christopher Abbott, Mary Neely, Ben Ahlers, Jack Falahee, Katherine Romans and Joaquin Consuelos
Nicole Kastrinos, Stephen Flaherty, Tom Kirdahy, Lynn Ahrens, Kevin Ryan, Lear deBessonet, Ben Levi Ross, Rodd Cyrus, Brandon Uranowitz and Caissie Levy
Lynn Ahrens, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy and Stephen Flaherty
Ben Ahlers and Christopher Abbott
Michael Benjamin Washington and Jin Ha
President of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Adam Feldman, Lear deBessonet and Nicole Kastrinos
Ben Ahlers, Michael Benjamin Washington and Jake Silbermann
Caissie Levy, Trip Cullman and Micah Stock
Jonathan Cake, Alden Ehrenreich and Christopher Abbott
Adam Feldman, Ben Levi Ross, Ben Ahlers and Christopher Abbott
Alden Ehrenreich, Lauren Patten and Trip Cullman
Karl Green and Mary Neely
Wallace Shawn and André Gregory
Brandon Uranowitz and Rodd Cyrus
Hope Davis, Josh Hamilton, Maria Dizzia and Christopher Abbott
Jin Ha and Qween Jean
André Gregory, Hope Davis and Maria Dizzia