NYC Department of Buildings Issues Full Vacate Order at Eugene O'Neill Theatre Following Fire

The New York City Department of Buildings has issued a Full Vacate Order at 230 West 49th Street, the address of Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, following Monday's three-alarm fire. The theatre is home to the long-running production of The Book of Mormon.

In a statement provided to BroadwayWorld, the Department of Buildings confirmed that DOB inspectors were called to the theatre on May 4, 2026 to conduct a structural stability inspection in the wake of the fire. Inspectors observed heavy fire damage to the spotlight room and the building's roof, with roof hatches and small sections of roof material removed. No injuries were reported during the inspection.

The fire damage was not contained to the theatre itself. According to the DOB, inspectors found that damage had spread to the hotel located at 224 West 49th Street, affecting multiple rooms on the building's fifth floor. As a result, the DOB issued a Partial Vacate Order at the hotel, affecting rooms 509 and 510.

The Full Vacate Order at the Eugene O'Neill aligns with FDNY Fire Chief David Simms' statement at Monday's press conference, in which he noted the building would be out of service pending repairs. The fire originated in an electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors before additional fire was discovered between the fifth floor and the roof. One firefighter was injured in the response.

The Book of Mormon has cancelled performances on Tuesday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 6. In a statement, the production said it will continue working with theatre owners ATG Entertainment, the FDNY, and other relevant parties to assess the damage. Ticket holders will be notified by point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.

The production has not yet announced a timeline for the resumption of performances.

The Eugene O'Neill Theatre, designed by Herbert J. Krapp and operated by ATG Entertainment, has housed The Book of Mormon since the musical opened on March 24, 2011. The production marked its 15th anniversary earlier this year.

BroadwayWorld is continuing to follow the story.

Photo Credit: New York City Department of Buildings

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