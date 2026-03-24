Video: First Look at THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera

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Washington National Opera has released a first look video of THE CRUCIBLE, running March 21 through March 29, 2026 at Lisner Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Watch the video.Directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello and conducted by Music Director Robert Spano, the opera is based on Arthur Miller’s play, with music by Robert Ward and a libretto by Bernard Stambler. The work depicts the Salem witch trials of 1692 and explores themes of mass hysteria, fear, and justice.The production is part of Washington National Opera’s series of American works marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.The cast includes J’Nai Bridges as Elizabeth Proctor and Ryan McKinny as John Proctor, with Lauren Carroll as Abigail Williams, Ronnita Miller as Tituba, and Chauncey Packer as Judge Danforth.Additional cast members include Alexander McKissick as Reverend Samuel Parris, Robert Frazier as Reverend John Hale, Michelle Mariposa as Rebecca Nurse, Atticus Rego as Francis Nurse, Joshua Dennis as Ezekiel Cheever, Nicholas Huff as Giles Corey, Kresley Figueroa as Mary Warren, Tiffany Choe as Ann Putnam, Chandler Benn as Thomas Putnam, Anneliese Klenetsky as Sarah Good and Ruth Putnam, Veronica Siebert as Betty Parris, and Alexandra Christoforakis as Susanna Walcott.The creative team includes Robert Spano as conductor, Francesca Zambello as director, Neil Patel as set designer, Jason Lynch as lighting designer, Jessica Jahn as costume designer, and Mark Rivet as sound designer.Performances take place March 21, 23, 25, and 27 at 7:00 p.m., and March 29 at 2:00 p.m.