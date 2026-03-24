TRAINSPOTTING Musical Will Make World Premiere in London in July

Thirty years after the film was released, the World Premiere of Trainspotting The Musical will make its West End premiere this summer, written by Irvine Welsh (adapted from his best-selling debut novel) and directed and developed by Caroline Jay Ranger. This is the story of the outsiders, the rebels. Performances will run on the Theatre Royal Haymarket stage from Wednesday 15 July. Tickets are available now.

In 1996 the film Trainspotting was released and became the biggest grossing UK film of the year taking over $76 million worldwide and won a slew of awards including a BAFTA for Best Screenplay. In 1999 it was ranked 10th in the British Film Institute’s ‘Top 100 Greatest British Films of the 20th Century’. Now, three decades later, cult heroes of British youth culture Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie, Spud, Tommy and Kelly, are back alongside an ensemble cast and a live band. Renton (played in the film by Ewan McGregor) will be played on stage by 26-year-old Scottish actor Robbie Scott, making his West End debut. Further casting will be announced soon.

Irvine Welsh said: “This musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film. The various stage adaptations of Trainspotting have become acclaimed and moving theatrical experiences and the soundtrack to the movie is obviously iconic. So it made sense to put the music and words together to create an explosive, provocative and entertaining show. People need to think about the world we're living in, and we offer that inspection, but they also really need to sing their hearts out and laugh their heads off - it's what being human is all about - and they'll be well served with this too.”

The musical will feature some of the songs from the film that defined a generation, together with original songs with music and lyrics by Stephen McGuinness and Irvine Welsh.

