Video: Jelani Alladin & Jasmine Amy Rogers Sing 'People Like Us' in THE WILD PARTY
The Wild Party is currently running at New York City Center Encores! through March 29.
Watch Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers and Jelani Alladin sing "People Like Us" in newly-released footage from The Wild Party, currently running at New York City Center Encores! through March 29. The new clip follows yesterday's release of "Best Friend" where the BOOP! The Musical alum is joined by Adrienne Warren as Kate.
Joining them in the acclaimed production is Tonya Pinkins (Dolores Montoya), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), Lesli Margherita (Mae), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), Maya Rowe (Nadine), Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The cast also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).
Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe.
This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.