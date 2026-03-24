Video: Inside Opening Night of GIANT with John Lithgow & More

"I don't think I even dreamed this big. I think I was just hopeful to get to Broadway and maybe like say a line and sweep the stage. The fact that I get to do it with these incredible actors and get to say more than one line is... I've won!"



Dreams are coming true for Aya Cash, who just last night celebrated her Broadway debut in Giant, running at the Music Box Theatre. Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

"This has been like the perfect experience," Lithgow told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "It began sitting around a table with five other actors and Nick Hytner and Mark Rosenblatt, workshopping it, doing nothing but reading the play over and over again. When that happened three years ago, the play was twice the length it is now. That's how much work we put into it."



Watch in this video as the cast comes together at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate opening night!