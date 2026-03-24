Darren Criss, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More Join Hollywood Bowl 2026 Lineup
Brian Stokes Mitchell Lea Salonga and more join the newly revealed programming.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
The LA Phil revealed six additions to the 2026 Hollywood Bowl summer season. A single Hollywood Bowl season features eclectic programming of classical, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, salsa, reggae, blues, dance and more, reflecting the vast creativity and diversity of Los Angeles itself. Concert lovers can purchase the popular “Create Your Own” package that allows fans to purchase tickets to three (or more) shows of any genre prior to single show tickets going on sale Tuesday, May 5.
Additions to the Hollywood Bowl 2026 Summer Season are:
Halle Bailey, Darren Criss, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lea Salonga take the Bowl stage for Opening Night at the Bowl: The Best of Broadway. Featuring the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, this spectacular kickoff to the season features these glittering stars of the stage and screen saluting Broadway, performing a selection of its greatest hits, from heartstring-tugging ballads to razzle-dazzle songs with dancers. Opening Night at the Bowl is the annual fundraising event that benefits the LA Phil’s learning and community programs. (Saturday, June 20, at 8PM)
Oakland's Tower of Power blasted to the forefront of funk and soul in the 1970s. Fifty years into their career, they're still bringing "East Bay Grease" to stages around the world, playing hits like "So Very Hard to Go" and "This Time It's Real" and asking the crucial question "What Is Hip?" Since the early 1960s, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been playing bombastic hot jazz in a tiny dance hall tucked away in the French Quarter. They return once again to the Bowl for a huge night of jazz and funk. (Wednesday, July 29, at 8PM)
Three years after performing at the Bowl with her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucy Dacus returns. Dacus has a knack for penning lyrics that pierce straight to the yearning heart of contemporary relationships. Alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, she makes her solo debut on the Bowl stage, performing fan favorites and songs from her new album Forever is a Feeling. (Sunday, September 13, at 7PM) KCRW Festival
Orville Peck made his Broadway debut in Cabaret last year. Now the country-music crooner who’s collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Willie Nelson to Kylie Minogue makes his Hollywood Bowl debut. (Friday, September 18, at 8PM)
After shaping the soundtracks of global superstars writing chart-toppers for artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and more, Jon Bellion stormed back into the spotlight with his 2025 album FATHER FIGURE. It's the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer's most intimate and personal project yet-and an artistic rebirth. He explores the legacy, impact and emotional leadership of being a father in modern society in a genre-blurring production that includes collaborations with Pharrell, Luke Combs and Jon Batiste. In his Hollywood Bowl debut, he leads with honesty, innovation and heart. (Thursday, September 24, at 8PM)
When salsa took over New York City in the 1970s, Rubén Blades was at the heart of it. His landmark albums in classic Afro-Cuban salsa are touched with rock, jazz, and influences from across Latin America and around the world. The 12-time Grammy and 13-time Latin Grammy winner brings a political conscience and sense of connection to his music that still gets people grooving. Silvana Estrada sings from down deep, telling her soulful coming-of-age stories in a voice that embraces the legacy of Latin American song and carries into the 21st century. The 2022 Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist plays the Venezuelan cuatro guitar and sings iconoclastic tales that cut straight to the heart. (Wednesday, September 30, at 8PM)
Additions to the Hollywood Bowl 2026 Summer Season are:
Opening Night at the Bowl: The Best of Broadway
Halle Bailey, Darren Criss, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lea Salonga take the Bowl stage for Opening Night at the Bowl: The Best of Broadway. Featuring the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, this spectacular kickoff to the season features these glittering stars of the stage and screen saluting Broadway, performing a selection of its greatest hits, from heartstring-tugging ballads to razzle-dazzle songs with dancers. Opening Night at the Bowl is the annual fundraising event that benefits the LA Phil’s learning and community programs. (Saturday, June 20, at 8PM)
Tower of Power • Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Oakland's Tower of Power blasted to the forefront of funk and soul in the 1970s. Fifty years into their career, they're still bringing "East Bay Grease" to stages around the world, playing hits like "So Very Hard to Go" and "This Time It's Real" and asking the crucial question "What Is Hip?" Since the early 1960s, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has been playing bombastic hot jazz in a tiny dance hall tucked away in the French Quarter. They return once again to the Bowl for a huge night of jazz and funk. (Wednesday, July 29, at 8PM)
Lucy Dacus with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Three years after performing at the Bowl with her boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucy Dacus returns. Dacus has a knack for penning lyrics that pierce straight to the yearning heart of contemporary relationships. Alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, she makes her solo debut on the Bowl stage, performing fan favorites and songs from her new album Forever is a Feeling. (Sunday, September 13, at 7PM) KCRW Festival
Orville Peck
Orville Peck made his Broadway debut in Cabaret last year. Now the country-music crooner who’s collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Willie Nelson to Kylie Minogue makes his Hollywood Bowl debut. (Friday, September 18, at 8PM)
Jon Bellion
After shaping the soundtracks of global superstars writing chart-toppers for artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and more, Jon Bellion stormed back into the spotlight with his 2025 album FATHER FIGURE. It's the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer's most intimate and personal project yet-and an artistic rebirth. He explores the legacy, impact and emotional leadership of being a father in modern society in a genre-blurring production that includes collaborations with Pharrell, Luke Combs and Jon Batiste. In his Hollywood Bowl debut, he leads with honesty, innovation and heart. (Thursday, September 24, at 8PM)
Rubén Blades & Roberto Delgado Big Band: Fotografías Tour • Silvana Estrada
When salsa took over New York City in the 1970s, Rubén Blades was at the heart of it. His landmark albums in classic Afro-Cuban salsa are touched with rock, jazz, and influences from across Latin America and around the world. The 12-time Grammy and 13-time Latin Grammy winner brings a political conscience and sense of connection to his music that still gets people grooving. Silvana Estrada sings from down deep, telling her soulful coming-of-age stories in a voice that embraces the legacy of Latin American song and carries into the 21st century. The 2022 Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist plays the Venezuelan cuatro guitar and sings iconoclastic tales that cut straight to the heart. (Wednesday, September 30, at 8PM)
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