Beanie Feldstein & James Monroe Iglehart Join SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC Voice Cast
Also joining the cast in guest star roles are Broadway's Ethan Slater and Jeremy Jordan.
Also joining the cast in guest star roles are Broadway's Ethan Slater and Jeremy Jordan, who voice puppercorns (adorable puppy-unicorns) Nutmeg and Sage. Rachel Bloom and Nat Faxon will voice Zane’s parents, Queen Zora and King Ziggy.
Other new additions to the cast include Yvette Nicole Brown (“Elena of Avalor”), Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”), and Tony Hale (“VEEP,” Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends”).
Feldstein will voice Sofia’s fearless flying horse, Wildfyre, while Brown, Iglehart, and Swift voice Sofia’s teachers Lady Saddlespur, Lord Primrose, and Mr. Muddykins. Hale will voice villain Mimsy Fizzlewick, who poses as a street vendor so he can steal magical wands and amulets.
The new series follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.
Previously announced voice cast includes Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila. Reprising their roles from the original series are Wayne Brady as Clover, Tim Gunn as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet as Minimus, Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda, Travis Willingham as King Roland, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber and Jess Harnell as Cedric.
Craig Gerber, who developed and served as executive producer on the original series, is creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic. Krystal Banzon is co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly is supervising director, Craig Simpson is producer, and Francis Giglio is art director. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.
Sofia the First, which introduced Disney’s first little girl princess, originally premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess, followed by the series premiere in January 2013. The series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 of all time and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company.
The original voice cast featured several Broadway and musical theater talent during its six-year run, including Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, Jodi Benson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Jesse L. Martin, Megan Mullally, Christian Borle, Anna Camp, and Megan Hilty. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter also lent her voice to several episodes of the series as the character of Princess Vivian.
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