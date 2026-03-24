Beanie Feldstein & James Monroe Iglehart Join SOFIA THE FIRST: ROYAL MAGIC Voice Cast

Craig Gerber, who developed and served as executive producer on the original series, is creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic. Krystal Banzon is co-executive producer and story editor, Kris Wimberly is supervising director, Craig Simpson is producer, and Francis Giglio is art director. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Sofia the First, which introduced Disney’s first little girl princess, originally premiered in 2012 with the animated television movie Sofia the First: Once Upon A Princess, followed by the series premiere in January 2013. The series still holds the record for the Top 3 cable TV telecasts for Girls 2-5 of all time and remains one of the most successful global preschool franchises for The Walt Disney Company.

The original voice cast featured several Broadway and musical theater talent during its six-year run, including Wayne Brady, Sara Ramirez, Jodi Benson, Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Jesse L. Martin, Megan Mullally, Christian Borle, Anna Camp, and Megan Hilty. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter also lent her voice to several episodes of the series as the character of Princess Vivian.