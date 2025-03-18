Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, March 18
Round 3 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket
James Taylor Musical FIRE & RAIN Is In Development
Review Roundup: Phylicia Rashad Directs PURPOSE By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' On Broadway
Photos: Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Bruce Glikas
Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen recently paid a visit to Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the stars backstage after the show. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Offer $49 Tickets Through In-Person and Digital Rush
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Previews begin tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18, for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Learn more about the in-person and digital rush policies here!. (more...)
All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming to Broadway Next?
by Rialto Chatter
While a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross prepares for opening night at the Palace Theatre, another version of this production of Mamet's iconic play might be in the works. An all-female cast might replace the production's current stars when their run ends on June 14, 2025.. (more...)
Photo: Orville Peck Reveals That He Will Perform Without Mask in CABARET
by Stephi Wild
Orville Peck has confirmed that his iconic mask will not, in fact, be part of his Cabaret costume. Fans have been eager to see Peck's full face, which has not been revealed since his first album was released in 2019.. (more...)
Ariana Grande Reveals New Deluxe Album Track Inspired by WICKED Filming Location
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the six new tracks on her upcoming deluxe album, including Track 19 which is inspired by the location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023.. (more...)
VIDEO: Trump Complains About Unions, HAMILTON, Addresses Honors Outside Kennedy Center
by Sidney Paterra
Ahead of the board meeting, Trump addressed the media as he arrived at the Kennedy Center. Speaking about today's board meeting, the President complained about IATAE unionized workers at the Kennedy Center.. (more...)
