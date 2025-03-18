Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, March 18

The Last 5 Years begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, March 19

Buena Vista Social Club opens on Broadway

Thursday, March 20

John Proctor Is the Villain begins previews on Broadway

Operaton Mincemeat opens on Broadway

Sunday, March 23

Othello opens on Broadway

Round 3 Voting Open for 2nd Annual Ultimate Best Musical Broadway Bracket

by Team BWW

Voting for the third round of BroadwayWorld's Best Musical 2025 Bracket is now open. Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Last year, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time.. (more...)

James Taylor Musical FIRE & RAIN Is In Development

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the music of Grammy Award Winner James Taylor will be featured in a new stage musical titled FIRE & RAIN, featuring an original story written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts and directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Phylicia Rashad Directs PURPOSE By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The great Phylicia Rashad makes her Broadway directorial debut, with PURPOSE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, opening tonight at the Helen Hayes Theater. Find out how the critics felt about their visit with the influential and dysfunctional Jasper family on Broadway. Read the reviews!

Photos: Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Bruce Glikas

Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen recently paid a visit to Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the stars backstage after the show. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Offer $49 Tickets Through In-Person and Digital Rush

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Previews begin tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18, for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Learn more about the in-person and digital rush policies here!. (more...)

All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming to Broadway Next?

by Rialto Chatter

While a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross prepares for opening night at the Palace Theatre, another version of this production of Mamet's iconic play might be in the works. An all-female cast might replace the production's current stars when their run ends on June 14, 2025.. (more...)

Photo: Orville Peck Reveals That He Will Perform Without Mask in CABARET

by Stephi Wild

Orville Peck has confirmed that his iconic mask will not, in fact, be part of his Cabaret costume. Fans have been eager to see Peck's full face, which has not been revealed since his first album was released in 2019.. (more...)

Ariana Grande Reveals New Deluxe Album Track Inspired by WICKED Filming Location

by Josh Sharpe

Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the six new tracks on her upcoming deluxe album, including Track 19 which is inspired by the location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023.. (more...)

VIDEO: Trump Complains About Unions, HAMILTON, Addresses Honors Outside Kennedy Center

by Sidney Paterra

Ahead of the board meeting, Trump addressed the media as he arrived at the Kennedy Center. Speaking about today's board meeting, the President complained about IATAE unionized workers at the Kennedy Center.. (more...)

