All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming to Broadway Next?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



While a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross prepares for opening night at the Palace Theatre, another version of this production of Mamet's iconic play might be in the works. According to Deadline, an all-female cast will replace this revival's current stars when their run ends on June 14, 2025.

A spokespereson told Deadline: “Over the years there has been interest expressed to both playwright David Mamet and producer Jeffrey Richards about an all-female cast of Glengarry Glen Ross. In fact, there was a reading in 2022 with a female company. At this time, the focus is on the production currently on Broadway.”

An official annoucnement has not yet been made.

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics’ Circle-winning play, directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber, has announced a two-week extension, now on sale through Saturday, June 14, 2025. The production will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre.

Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.