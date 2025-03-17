All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Coming to Broadway Next?

The play currently stars Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.
While a new revival of Glengarry Glen Ross prepares for opening night at the Palace Theatre, another version of this production of Mamet's iconic play might be in the works. According to Deadline, an all-female cast will replace this revival's current stars when their run ends on June 14, 2025.
A spokespereson told Deadline: “Over the years there has been interest expressed to both playwright David Mamet and producer Jeffrey Richards about an all-female cast of Glengarry Glen Ross. In fact, there was a reading in 2022 with a female company. At this time, the focus is on the production currently on Broadway.”
An official annoucnement has not yet been made.
David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize & New York Drama Critics’ Circle-winning play, directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber, has announced a two-week extension, now on sale through Saturday, June 14, 2025. The production will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre.
Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.
David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.