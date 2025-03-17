THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Offer $49 Tickets Through In-Person and Digital Rush

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Previews begin tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18, for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The cast also includes Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas who standby for Jamie and Cathy, respectively. The Last Five Years officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

In-Person Rush

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $49 per ticket when the Hudson Theatre Box Office opens at 10am. Maximum purchase of two tickets per person, subject to availability.

Digital Rush