THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Offer $49 Tickets Through In-Person and Digital Rush

Learn how to purchase discounted tickets to The Last Five Years on Broadway!
Previews begin tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18, for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The cast also includes Noah Kieserman and Nasia Thomas who standby for Jamie and Cathy, respectively. The Last Five Years officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.
A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $49 per ticket when the Hudson Theatre Box Office opens at 10am. Maximum purchase of two tickets per person, subject to availability.
Digital rush tickets for The Last Five Years will be available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9am. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.