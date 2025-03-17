Photo: Orville Peck Reveals That He Will Perform Without Mask in CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ever since Orville Peck was announced to take on the role of the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway, fans have been wondering if he will be donning his iconic face mask, something that has been part of his persona as an artist. Now, the performer has confirmed to The New York Times that the mask will not, in fact, be part of his Cabaret costume. See a first look photo below!

Fans have been eager to see Peck's full face, which has not been revealed since his first album was released in 2019. He admits that he's feeling "a little shook" about his maskless debut.

"The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me,” Peck said. “But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it. It’s not about me. I’m not trying to make it the Orville Peck show."

See a first look at Peck without his mask on as he prepares to take on the iconic role below!

“The mask is part of my expression as an artist and a very big personal part of me. But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity to it. I wouldn’t have necessarily done this for just anything. But this is probably my favorite musical of all time.” -Orville… pic.twitter.com/xaY1O68Wkq — Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (New York) (@kitkatclubnyc) March 17, 2025

Read the original story on The New York Times.

Orville Peck joins Cabaret alongside Eva Noblezada on March 31. Get a first look at a photo of him in the role here.

Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement in Cabaret through Sunday, July 20. As previously announced Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho will play their final performances in the production on Saturday evening, March 29. Casting for the roles of ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ after Sunday, July 20 will be announced this summer.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat ClubCabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ Ellen Harvey will be joining the cast as Fraulein Schneider starting March 31, the same day Noblezada and Peck make their debut.

The cast of Cabaret also includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Kayla Jenerson as ‘Rosie,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as ‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.