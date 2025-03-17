Photos: Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen Visit SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Josh O'Connor, Lance Bass, and Billy Magnussen recently paid a visit to Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the stars backstage after the show. Check out the photos below!

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond' will play its final performance on July 13.

The producted, which originated on London's West End in the Winter of 2023 began previews on September 28, 2024 and opened on October 20, 2024. Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye." The show's four stars, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young and David Thaxton have all been with the show since it opened in London. To see what the critics had to say, click here.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas