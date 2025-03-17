Ariana Grande Reveals New Deluxe Album Track Inspired by WICKED Filming Location

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this month, Ariana Grande officially announced the deluxe edition of her hit 2024 album, eternal sunshine. Now, the Wicked star has revealed the titles of the six new tracks, including Track 19, titled "Hampstead," which is inspired by the UK location where she stayed during the filming of Wicked in 2023.

In a previous interview with BBC, Grande shared that she enjoyed her time living there during the production of the film. "I miss it here so much... I was in Hampstead when I was here and I loved my walks in the heath. I loved meandering around and visiting different shops and places and pubs..." Take a look below at Grande's official Instagram reveal which confirmed the track titles:

14. "Intro (End of the World)" (extended)

15. "Twilight Zone"

16. "Warm"

17. "Dandelion"

18. "Past Life"

19. "Hampstead"

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead will hit shelves on March 28 and physical and digital editions can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here. This new version of the album follows her "slightly deluxe" and "slightly deluxe and also live" editions, which featured alternate live, acoustic, and remixed versions of the tracks. eternal sunshine, her first album since 2020, was released in March of 2024 to acclaim from fans and critics. The title takes inspiration from the 2004 Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Amid her music, Grande is starring in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In recent interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater, and has already been offered several film roles, including one for the forthcoming Spaceballs sequel. However, any acting projects after Wicked: For Good have yet to be confirmed.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, and is now available to watch at home.