Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2026- Meet TITANIQUE Tony-Nominee Marla Mindelle and More

Video: Scripps National Spelling Bee Winner Makes Guest Appearance in SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Shrey Parikh, put his spelling skills to the test as one of the guest spellers in the award-winning revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Check out video here!. (more...)

Video: Joshua Henry Explains Why 'Coalhouse' Was the Role of His Dreams

by Luka Vonier

When the 2026 Tony Award nominations were announced last month, Joshua Henry earned his fourth career nomination for his performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the 11-time nominated Broadway revival of Ragtime. Watch in this video as Henry chats more about this nomination and the joy of being in one of Broadway's hottest shows. . (more...)

by Nicole Rosky