Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 3, 2026- Meet TITANIQUE Tony-Nominee Marla Mindelle and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what happened in the world of Broadway yesterday. We've got exclusive performances from the cast of Operation Mincemeat singing 'God That's Brilliant,' plus a look at what's next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre. Three-time Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado took her first bows in SIX the Musical, and we have Tony-nominated Marla Mindelle chatting about Titanique. Check out performances from Schmigadoon! on The Tonight Show and the full West End recording of Next to Normal. Plus, there's exciting news about Paranormal Activity heading to Broadway, Tom Felton's return to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the 2026 Theatre World Awards red carpet. Let's get caught up!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, June 7
Fallen Angels closes on Broadway
The 2026 Tony Awards!
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: Watch the New Cast of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Sing 'God That's Brilliant'
You know what's brilliant...? The new cast of Operation Mincemeat, who took over in the four-time Tony-nominated musical in February. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of 'God That's Brilliant', performed by the full company. Watch in this video!
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What's Next for the Ed Sullivan Theatre?
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been taped at the Ed Sullivan Theatre located on Broadway between 53rd and 54th Streets since it began in 2015. Before the Broadway-loving Colbert took over The Late Show, the host was David Letterman, who ruled late night from 1993 onward via his perch at 1697 Broadway.
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Video: Marla Mindelle Hopes TITANIQUE Makes Your Cheeks Hurt from Laughter
Watch in this video as 2026 Tony Award nominee Marla Mindelle chats more about Titanique's incredible journey so far, the incredible audience reaction, and so much more.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
Kirstin Maldonado, who just took her first bow as Anne Boleyn in SIX the Musical on Broadway, recently shared that performing on the Broadway stage was a longtime dream for her growing up. Watch an exclusive clip from a new episode of I've Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario. . (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Ana Gasteyer Sing 'Tribulation' from SCHMIGADOON! on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Yee honk! The cast of the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Schmigadoon! visited The Tonight Show on Monday for a special performance from the musical. Watch the company perform 'Tribulation,' led by Ana Gasteyer.. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Full West End Recording of NEXT TO NORMAL with Caissie Levy
by Josh Sharpe
PBS Great Performances has made available the full filmed performance of the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal, starring Caissie Levy. Initially debuting on the TV program in 2025, the musical can now be watched in its entirety for free on YouTube.. (more...)
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Video: Scripps National Spelling Bee Winner Makes Guest Appearance in SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway
Video: Joshua Henry Explains Why 'Coalhouse' Was the Role of His Dreams
Video: 2026 Theatre World Awards Red Carpet
by Nicole Rosky
The 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held today, June 2, 2026 at 2pm at The Longacre Theatre. Watch highlights from the red carpet in this video.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Kirstin Maldonado Takes First Bows in SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado, a member of Pentatonix, has officially returned to Broadway in the cast of Six. Check out photos from her first bows in the show here!. (more...)
| Photos: Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Zachary Noah Piser as “Oliver” and Hannah Kevitt as “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. Check out new photos of the stars on stage. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/31/2026.. (more...)
Springboard to Design Reveals Guest Artists for 2026 Summer Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Springboard to Design has unveiled an exclusive first look at its 2026 Summer Program, unveiling the first wave of award-winning guest artists, industry experiences, and Broadway programming that will shape this year’s week in New York City.. (more...)
THE HO-HO-HO-LIDAY SHOW and ORDINARY GIRLS to Get Developmental Readings at York Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The York Theatre will present developmental readings of two new works: THE HO-HO-HO-LIDAY SHOW, a comedy revue by Alice Scovell, and ORDINARY GIRLS, a play with music set in Dutch wartime. Both are by invitation only.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been announced for the Boston and Broadway productions of the Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)
MICHAEL Biopic Will be Available to Watch at Home in June
by Josh Sharpe
Michael, the hit biopic about Michael Jackson, is set to arrive on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning June 9, where it will be available to rent or purchase.. (more...)
HAIRSPRAY llegará a Barcelona en septiembre de 2027 de la mano de Nostromo Live
by Adela González Pérez
La producción de Nostromo Live se presentará en el Teatre Tívoli y abrirá su proceso de audiciones este mes de junio.. (more...)
Tom Felton Returns to HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tom Felton will return to the role of “Draco Malfoy” in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child after a planned holiday. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Final Tickets Will Be Available This Week for Leslie Odom, Jr.'s Run in HAMILTON in London
by Stephi Wild
Final tickets will be released to purchase this week for Leslie Odom, Jr.’s sold-out run in the London production of HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace. Learn more here!. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Eyes 2027 West End Run
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-winning musical, Buena Vista Social Club, is eyeing a run in London's West End next year, according to the production's lead producer, Orin Wolf. Learn more here!. (more...)
Final Chance to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards
by Team BWW
This is the final chance to vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL to Celebrate Pride With Upcoming Events
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CATS: The Jellicle Ball is celebrating Pride unlike any other show on Broadway with charity partnerships, community engagements, and a special screening of Paris is Burning.. (more...)
A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Unveil 2026 Tour Dates Across the U.S.
by Josh Sharpe
A Drag Queen Christmas is going back on the road this holiday season. Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the long-running drag tour returns for its 12th year, with a 39-city national tour this November and December. . (more...)
BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH Will Feature Performances from RAGTIME, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, TITANIQUE and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The sixth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert in Times Square honoring Black artistry, culture, and unity will take place this month featuring an all-Black Broadway cast.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Nikki M. James
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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