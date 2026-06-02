Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/31/26 - CHESS Up in Attendance 7.3%

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/31/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

This was the first week of the 2026-2027 season, which began on 5/25/2026 and will end on 5/23/2027.

Performances of THE BOOK OF MORMON resumed on Weds. 5/27 after being halted due to a fire at the O'Neill on Mon. 5/4.

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY cancelled one performance (Thurs. 5/28 eve.).

Memorial Day weekend fell within the week prior.



EVERY BRILLIANT THING had seven performances with 986 seats and one performance with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,887.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 5/31/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 320,908 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,314,104. The average ticket price was $116.28. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 86.79%.

Attendance decreased by 4.68% compared to last week.

Overall grosses fell 8.34% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $116.28 was $4.64 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,006,906

HAMILTON: $1,872,976

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $1,815,063

MJ: $1,475,693

OH, MARY!: $1,452,044

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY ($44,153)

THE BALUSTERS ($326,322)

BECKY SHAW ($494,075)

THE FEAR OF 13 ($550,743)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($561,259)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $179,526

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: $90,669

THE LION KING: $27,872

RAGTIME: $21,130

CHESS: $17,511

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

EVERY BRILLIANT THING ($-1,161,151)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-199,125)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-167,344)

HAMILTON ($-165,146)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL ($-126,326)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OH, MARY!: $204.31

HAMILTON: $175.73

GIANT: $158.89

JUST IN TIME: $158.79

RAGTIME: $156.84

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY ($21.33)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON ($79.57)

DEATH BECOMES HER ($80.27)

THE BALUSTERS ($81.83)

THE FEAR OF 13 ($89.98)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 101.4%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 100.7%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

RAGTIME: 100%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 99.8%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY (26.2%)

CHICAGO (64%)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (70.2%)

THE FEAR OF 13 (71.6%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (72.2%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1442

CHESS: 855

THE LION KING: 263

THE OUTSIDERS: 70

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE: 30

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY (-3251)

TITANÍQUE (-1355)

CHICAGO (-1169)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON (-1029)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-1023)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.