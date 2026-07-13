CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cancels Performance July 13th

The performance of CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Monday, July 13th, at 7pm has been cancelled by the production. No reason was given for the cancellation. The production's Instagram account advised patrons to reach out to their point of purchase to reschedule. An email sent to Telecharge buyers advised a refund would be issued within two days for those who do not reschedule to another performance.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball, is directed by 2026 Tony Award nominees Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by 2026 Tony Award nominees, Drama Desk and Chita Rivera Award winners, and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler).

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is Tony nominated this year for Best Orchestrations alongside David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt, and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.