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Photos: Kirstin Maldonado Takes First Bows in SIX THE MUSICAL on Broadway

She takes over the role of Anne Boleyn from Dylan Mulvaney, who played her final performance on May 31.

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Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado, a member of Pentatonix, has officially returned to Broadway in the cast of Six. Check out photos from her first bows in the show below!

Maldonado returns to Broadway following her debut in Kinky Boots in 2018. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and founding member of the vocal group Pentatonix. As Pentatonix’s resident mezzo-soprano, she has helped shape the group’s Signature Sound since its formation.

She takes over the role of Anne Boleyn from Dylan Mulvaney, who played her final performance on May 31.

Check out a video from her first show in Six here.

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently playing an open-ended run at the Lena Horne Theatre. 

Kirstin Maldonado joins continuing Queens: Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adrianna Hicks who plays Catherine of Aragon, Jasmine Forsberg who plays Jane SeymourOlivia Donalson who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow who plays Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn AdamsAryn BohannonMaggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


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