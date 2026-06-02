BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH Will Feature Performances from RAGTIME, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, TITANIQUE and More

The sixth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert in Times Square honoring Black artistry, culture, and unity will take place on Friday, June 19, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM (rain or shine). The event will feature an all-Black Broadway cast performing Broadway musical numbers. Corbin Bleu from Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, will host the live concert. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided. Flagstar Bank will be this year’s presenting sponsor.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will feature soon to be announced cast members from: Aladdin; & Juliet; Buena Vista Social Club; CATS: The Jellicle Ball; The Great Gatsby; Hadestown; Hamilton; Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; The Lost Boys; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Ragtime; SIX: The Musical; Titaníque; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Wicked; as well as the upcoming show Wanted; and the return of the kids from Young Gifted and Broadway. All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.

The 2026 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Debbie Allen, the award-winning director, choreographer, actress, producer, and arts advocate whose groundbreaking career has shaped film, television, theatre, and dance for more than four decades. From her unforgettable portrayal of Lydia Grant in the hit series Fame to choreographing the Academy Awards a record ten times, directing acclaimed Broadway productions including this season’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, and serving as a creative force behind some of television’s most celebrated series, including Grey’s Anatomy, Ms. Allen’s impact on American culture is profound and enduring. A Tony Award® nominee, multiple award winner, and passionate champion of arts education through the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, she has dedicated her career to inspiring, mentoring, and creating opportunities for generations of artists. Through her extraordinary artistry, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation, Ms. Allen exemplifies the spirit of the Juneteenth Legacy Award and the lasting influence of a true cultural trailblazer.