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VIDEO: THE GREAT GATSBY Stars Eva Noblezada and Samantha Pauly Chat In New 'Only Tea' Series

The Broadway stars kick off the musical's new interview series with an intimate conversation over lunch.

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The cast of The Great Gatsby is serving up behind-the-scenes stories in a new video series, Only Tea, beginning with Broadway favorites Eva Noblezada and Samantha Pauly.

Filmed at Gatsby's Landing in Times Square, the debut episode features the two stars reminiscing about their time in East Egg, sharing memories from their experience with the hit Broadway musical over lunch and conversation.

Only Tea is the newest digital series from The Great Gatsby, offering fans an intimate look at the show's cast through candid conversations filmed in partnership with Gatsby's Landing.

The series is executive produced by Katharine Quinn, with Imani Russell serving as creative director and showrunner. Es Um directs the episode, with Hannah Kulawiak as line producer and first assistant director. Carrington Spires is director of photography, Brian Truong edits the series, and Mason Robert Bray (MRB) serves as photographer. Special thanks are also given to Ethan and the team at Gatsby's Landing.

Watch the first episode of Only Tea featuring Eva Noblezada and Samantha Pauly below.

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