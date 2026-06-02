Video: Scripps National Spelling Bee Winner Makes Guest Appearance in SPELLING BEE Off-Broadway

On Monday, June 1, the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner, Shrey Parikh, put his spelling skills to the test in a different kind of spelling Bee North of Washington, DC.

Shrey made his New York stage debut at New World Stages as one of the guest spellers in the award-winning revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Jon Cryer tried to stump the speller with words such as “Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis” and “Schmigadoon.” Check out the video here!

Cryer joined the cast recently alongside Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Grammy & Tony Award Nominee Justin Cooley as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Rounding out the cast as understudies are Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nicole Rudolph, and Cecilia Snow.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Six spellers enter, but only one can win The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Tony–winning Broadway debut in 2005. It now returns to New York in a special 20th Anniversary production that celebrates the singular heart, humor, and verve that cemented its place in the musical theater canon.