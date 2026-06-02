Video: Watch the Full West End Recording of NEXT TO NORMAL with Caissie Levy





PBS Great Performances has made available the full filmed recording of the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal, starring Ragtime's Caissie Levy. Initially debuting on the TV program in 2025, the musical can now be watched in its entirety for free on YouTube through June 30, 2026.

In addition to Levy, the UK production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical starred Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

The London production, directed by Michael Longhurst, played at The Donmar Warehouse and later at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End from June 18 to September 21, 2024. It was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including “Best New Musical.”

The theatrical proshot recording was filmed by Liberator Film Services during the show’s run at Wyndham’s Theatre. In addition to its PBS broadcast, it was also shown in select cinemas in the UK.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. The musical features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.

A cast recording for the London cast is now available here on CD and on streaming. Levy, currently starring in the Broadway revival of Ragtime, recently shared that she will not be reprising her performance as 'Diana' for a possible transfer, as a New York run is "not in the cards."