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Final Chance to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Voting ends at 11:59 PM on June 3rd 2026.

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Final Chance to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 23nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

Final Chance to Vote for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Image

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris HochThe Lost Boys 30%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 24%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 24%
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine RousouliTitanique 17%
Iris Rainer Dart, Thom ThomasBeaches 4%
Lindsey FerrentinoThe Queen of Versailles 2%

Best Choreography

Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 20%
Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree Grant - The Lost Boys 18%
Omari Wiles, Arturo LyonsCATS: The Jellicle Ball 18%
Lorin LatarroChess 17%
Ellenore ScottTitanique 7%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 6%
Ellenore ScottRagtime 5%
Ani Taj - The Rocky Horror Show 4%
Anthony Van LaastMamma Mia! 4%
Connor GallagherBeetlejuice 2%

Best Costume Design

Ryan parkThe Lost Boys 21%
Qween Jean - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 15%
Linda ChoSchmigadoon! 14%
Linda ChoRagtime 10%
Alejo ViettiTitanique 8%
David I. ReynosoThe Rocky Horror Show 7%
Tom BroeckerChess 6%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 3%
William Ivey LongBeetlejuice 3%
Mark ThompsonMamma Mia! 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 26%
Michael MayerChess 14%
Lear deBessonetRagtime 13%
Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 10%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 10%
Zhailon Levingston, Bill RauchCATS: The Jellicle Ball 9%
Tye BlueTitanique 8%
Sam PinkletonThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Alex TimbersBeetlejuice 4%
Phyllida LloydMamma Mia! 2%

Best Direction of a Play

Joe MantelloDeath of a Salesman 21%
Duncan MacMillan, Jeremy HerrinEvery Brilliant Thing 16%
Whitney WhiteLiberation 10%
Debbie AllenJoe Turner's Come and Gone 6%
Robert IckeOedipus 5%
Jamie LloydWaiting for Godot 4%
Nicholas HytnerGiant 4%
David CromerThe Fear of 13 3%
Rupert GooldDog Day Afternoon 3%
Thomas KailProof 3%

Best Ensemble

Chess 19%
The Lost Boys 18%
Schmigadoon! 12%
Ragtime 11%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 9%
Titanique 8%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 4%
Mamma Mia! 3%
The Rocky Horror Show 3%
Death of a Salesman 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Ali Louis BourzguiThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 20%
Bryce PinkhamChess 10%
Ben Levi RossRagtime 7%
Hannah CruzChess 6%
Shoshana BeanThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 4%
Layton WilliamsTitanique 4%
McKenzie KurtzSchmigadoon! 3%
Ana GasteyerSchmigadoon! 3%
André De ShieldsCats: The Jellicle Ball 3%
Ayaan DiopSchmigadoon! 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Laurie MetcalfDeath of a Salesman 10%
June SquibbMarjorie Prime 5%
Ben AhlersDeath of a Salesman 5%
Danny BursteinMarjorie Prime 5%
Christopher AbbottDeath of a Salesman 5%
Alden EhrenreichBecky Shaw 5%
Don CheadleProof 3%
Patrick BallBecky Shaw 3%
Kara YoungProof 3%
Betsy AidemLiberation 3%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

LJ BenetThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 17%
Joshua HenryRagtime 16%
Nicholas ChristopherChess 9%
Marla MindelleTitanique 8%
Aaron TveitChess 8%
Lea MicheleChess 7%
Sam TuttyTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Caissie LevyRagtime 5%
Alex BrightmanSchmigadoon! 4%
Luke EvansThe Rocky Horror Show 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Daniel RadcliffeEvery Brilliant Thing 28%
Nathan LaneDeath of a Salesman 14%
John LithgowGiant 6%
Ayo EdebiriProof 6%
Keanu ReevesWaiting For Godot 4%
Laurie MetcalfLittle Bear Ridge Road 4%
Susannah FloodLiberation 4%
Adrien BrodyThe Fear of 13 4%
Lesley ManvilleOedipus 4%
Carrie CoonBug 4%

Best Lighting Design

Jen Schriever, Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 32%
Kevin AdamsChess 14%
Jack KnowlesTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Paige SeberTitanique 7%
Adam Honoré - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 7%
Adam Honoré, Donald HolderRagtime 6%
Donald HolderSchmigadoon! 5%
Jack KnowlesDeath of a Salesman 3%
Jane CoxThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Jack KnowlesEvery Brilliant Thing 3%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown 20%
Hamilton 17%
Wicked 13%
The Outsiders 9%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 8%
The Book of Mormon 5%
& Juliet 5%
The Lion King 5%
The Great Gatsby 5%
Chicago 4%

Best New Musical

The Lost Boys 33%
Schmigadoon! 25%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 22%
Titanique 14%
The Queen of Versailles 4%
Beaches 4%

Best New Play

Liberation 29%
Giant 17%
Dog Day Afternoon 16%
The Fear of 13 12%
The Balusters 9%
Call Me Izzy 7%
Little Bear Ridge Road 6%
Punch 5%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages 24%
Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre 12%
Bat Boy - City Center 8%
The Last Five Years - Radio City Music Hall 7%
Gotta Dance with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE - The York Theatre Company 4%
The Baker's Wife - Classic Stage Company 4%
Bigfoot! A New Musical - City Center Stage 1 3%
The Wild Party - City Center 3%
Romy & Michele: The Musical - Stage 42 3%
44 - The Musical - Daryl Roth Theatre 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC 8%
Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons 6%
Andre De Shields is Tartuffe - House of the Redeemer 5%
Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre 4%
Eurydice - The Pershing Square Signature Center 3%
Othello (Shakespeare) - West End Theatre 2%
Anna Christie - St. Ann's Warehouse 2%
Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) - Joseph Papp Public Theater/Anspacher Theatre 2%
A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998 - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%
Are the Bennet Girls Ok? - West End Theatre 2%

Best Orchestrations

Anders Eljas, Brian UsiferChess 22%
Ethan Popp, The RescuesThe Lost Boys 22%
William David Brohn - Ragtime 13%
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David WilsonCATS: The Jellicle Ball 9%
Doug Besterman, Mike MorrisSchmigadoon! 9%
Lux PyramidTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 8%
Nicholas James ConnellTitanique 7%
Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Martin KochMamma Mia! 4%
Richard HartleyThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Kris KukulBeetlejuice 2%

Best Original Score

The Rescues , The RescuesThe Lost Boys 38%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 26%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 26%
Stephen SchwartzThe Queen of Versailles 7%
Mike StollerBeaches 4%

Best Revival of a Musical

Ragtime 37%
Chess 29%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 20%
The Rocky Horror Show 15%

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman 32%
Every Brilliant Thing 27%
Oedipus 9%
Proof 7%
Becky Shaw 6%
Fallen Angels 5%
Waiting for Godot 4%
Joe Turner's Come and Gone 3%
Bug 3%
Marjorie Prime 3%

Best Scenic Design

Dane LaffreyThe Lost Boys 33%
Scott PaskSchmigadoon! 10%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 9%
David RockwellChess 9%
Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Grace LaubacherTitanique 7%
David KorinsRagtime 4%
David KorinsBeetlejuice 3%
dots - The Rocky Horror Show 3%
Rachel HauckCATS: The Jellicle Ball 3%
Vicki MortimerEvery Brilliant Thing 2%

Best Sound Design

Adam FisherThe Lost Boys 32%
John ShiversChess 15%
Kai HaradaRagtime 8%
Tony GayleTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Lawrence SchoberTitanique 7%
Walter TrarbachSchmigadoon! 6%
Kai HaradaCATS: The Jellicle Ball 4%
Brian RonanThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Tom GibbonsEvery Brilliant Thing 3%
Andrew Bruce, Bobby AitkenMamma Mia! 2%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown 12%
Hamilton 9%
Les Misérables 9%
& Juliet 7%
Wicked 7%
Beetlejuice 6%
Come From Away 5%
Mamma Mia! 4%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 4%
SIX 3%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Direction of a Play - Top 3
1. Joe Mantello - Death of a Salesman
21.3% of votes
2. Duncan MacMillan, Jeremy Herrin - Every Brilliant Thing
15.5% of votes
3. Whitney White - Liberation
9.9% of votes

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