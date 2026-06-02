Photos: Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
They joined the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi beginning on May 19, 2026.
You can now get a first look at Zachary Noah Piser as “Oliver” and Hannah Kevitt as “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. They joined the current original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi beginning on May 19, 2026.
The Broadway cast currently also includes: Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May & Christopher James Tamayo.
Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award-winners and Grammy Award-nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey, Costume Design by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Lighting Design by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton, Sound Design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski, Video Design by Tony Award-winner George Reeve; Deborah Abramson is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Hannah Kevitt, Zachary Noah Piser
Hannah Kevitt, Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt
Hannah Kevitt, Zachary Noah Piser
Hannah Kevitt, Zachary Noah Piser
Hannah Kevitt, Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser, Marcus Choi
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Tickets From $80
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