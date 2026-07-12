Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Passes Away at 44

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti has passed away at 44. BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You star took his own life on Friday, July 10.

Rob McClure, who starred alongside Grisetti in Something Rotten!, took to social media to share the news.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this. Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton …and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding. Maggie and I are beyond heartbroken. Communities around the world will never be the same without him."

Sierra Boggess, who shared the stage with Grisetti in It Shoulda Been You, also shared the news on social media.

"It is with the deepest grief that I am sharing with you that our beloved friend Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday morning. Nothing I can say will make this hurt any less. We all loved him so unbelievably much. He created light and thought and humor everywhere he went."

Grisetti had been directing a production of Legally Blonde at the Trentino Music Festival. He sadly stepped away from the production before opening night, citing personal reasons. He wished the cast a happy opening night on social media.

Leading up to his tragic death, Grisetti was an associate professor, working as the head of the BFA Musical Theatre program at California State University, Fullerton. He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Grisetti.

Grisetti was also seen in Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Peter and the Starcatcher, Rent, Enter Laughing (Theatre World Award winner), Red Eye of Love, Candida and After the Ball.