BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Eyes 2027 West End Run

The Tony Award-winning musical, Buena Vista Social Club, is eyeing a run in London's West End next year, Deadline reports. The production's lead producer, Orin Wolf, told Baz Bamigboye of Deadline that they are working on securing a theater, and are hoping to open in 2027.

“It’s important we get the right space with the right vibe,” he said. “As soon as that theater presents itself, we’re kind of raring to go. We really are hoping it’s in 2027. I mean, that would be ideal, but we are 1000 percent committed to this."

Wolf also went on to say that he would like to bring the show's Dance-Along performances to London too. Check out video from the Broadway Dance-Along here.

“I want to get the right theater. I want it to be a great experience because I know the musicianship that we have access to in London, and by the way, we can also bring Cubans to London the way we cannot do in the U.S.," Wolf shared. "And there’s a lot of people in Cuba who want to be in the show who couldn’t do it on Broadway. But the opportunity in London is massive with the talent you have there.”

Read the original story on Deadline.

About Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

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