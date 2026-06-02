MICHAEL Biopic Will be Available to Watch at Home in June

Michael is heading home. The hit biopic about Michael Jackson is set to arrive on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning June 9, where it will be available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more.

The physical media release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD will hit shelves on July 14, with exclusive editions including a Collectible Edition with Photo Book from Lionsgate and Walmart and Amazon Exclusive SteelBooks. Take a look at the special feature lineup below.

Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, along with Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, and John McClain,

The film was released in theaters on April 24 and broke records for the biggest domestic opening for a musical biopic, with $97.2 million domestically. It has since grossed more than $850 million to date.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career. A sequel is in development.

Special Features

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough: The Making of Michael

Home Is Where His Heart Is: Behind the Gates of Hayvenhurst

In the Mirror: Becoming Michael & Joe Time-lapses* In the Mirror: “Billie Jean” Time-lapse In the Mirror: “Thriller” Zombie Time-lapse In the Mirror: “Off the Wall” Time-lapse In the Mirror: Joe Jackson Time-lapse

First Look*

Becoming Michael*

Before the Big Screen*

On the Set of Michael*

Trailers*

*On 4K UHD and Blu-ray only, not on DVD

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate