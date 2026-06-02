Video: Joshua Henry Explains Why 'Coalhouse' Was the Role of His Dreams

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When the 2026 Tony Award nominations were announced last month, Joshua Henry earned his fourth career nomination for his performance as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in the 11-time nominated Broadway revival of Ragtime. For the acclaimed actor, the recognition represents far more than a single performance—it marks a milestone in a journey that has spanned more than two decades on Broadway.

"[This nomination] feels like the completion of a circle," Henry told BroadwayWorld. "I have an incredible family. I've got an incredible community and I love this show so much. For the community to recognize me in this really big way is like a family embrace. I've given so much to this—20 years, 11 Broadway shows. I've received so much and I've learned so much."

In Ragtime, Henry takes on one of musical theater's most iconic and demanding leading roles. Coalhouse Walker Jr.'s journey from hopeful dreamer to heartbroken activist requires extraordinary vocal power and emotional depth—something Henry says has made the role one of the most challenging of his career.

"Because of how vocally taxing it is and emotionally, racially charged it is, it does take a toll," he explained. "And the fact that it's all about family and love. Because I have a family, kind of sometimes ripping away from my family to come and do the show, I'm still feeling jarred because of that. Because I have an amazing family of five at my home in Jersey."

At the same time, Henry says his own experiences as a husband and father help him connect more deeply to Coalhouse's hopes, dreams, and motivations throughout the show.

"It preps me to sing a song like 'Wheels of a Dream,' to think about being an artist and why I'm here and the impact that it's having," he said. "It's like I'm doing it for my family. As hard as it is to be, especially in the season, separate from them, I have a lot of fuel because I love what this story is about."

For Henry, Ragtime's themes remain as relevant and powerful as ever. "The hope, the dream—you gotta dream ferociously to be here and to do what we're doing and also what it's representing for so many people. It's a special moment."

The role's emotional weight is matched by its technical demands, including the vocal stamina needed to sustain Coalhouse's journey across the show's nearly three-hour runtime.

"In 'Wheels of a Dream,' the bigness that I'm using, the sound that I feel is necessary to portray Coalhouse's dream and also his anguish—that sound production, just on a technical level, is a lot," Henry said. "I love the idea of changing my sound and morphing it to fill this theater and to fill a space.

"I dream about these moments—to use all of myself," he said. "When I'm done with this, I don't want anything left in the tank. I dreamt and I hoped and I prayed for these meaty roles that show humanity in a wide range. So I'm ready and I'(M) Willing, and I'm happy to be doing this."

Watch in this video as Henry chats more about this nomination and the joy of being in one of Broadway's hottest shows.