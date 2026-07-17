Video: Why the Original HADESTOWN Cast Says the Film Is a Whole New Journey

The road to hell leads to movie theatres this summer! The West End capture of the Tony-winning Best Musical Hadestown is getting ready to hit the big screen. Starring the five original principal cast members of the Broadway company, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, Hadestown: The Musical will be released theatrically in North America beginning July 24.

The stage production, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, was filmed in London by director Brett Sullivan of Steam Motion and Sound.

"I felt like Brett and Rachel did a beautiful job of making something that's very intimate and also really epic, which is kind of what the show is trying to be," explained creator Anaïs Mitchell. "You really can see facial expressions that you could never see from the audience... and then also you get the full stage picture and the choreography."

"The complexity and the suspense and the dark of Act Two... is really disturbing because you see the good go bad," explained De Shields. "And that brings you even closer to the storytelling... Now we are as big as the story that we are telling. But none of the nuance is lost."

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Hadestown will be in movie theatres for five nights only, beginning July 24, 2026.

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