Video: Cue the Puppies! Behind the Scenes at Broadway Barks 2026

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is hitting the road! In this special BroadwayWorld Exclusive, East Coast Correspondent Adrienne Garzillo heads to the heart of New York City's Theater District for one of Broadway's most beloved annual traditions—Broadway Barks in historic Shubert Alley!



Founded by Broadway icon Bernadette Peters and the late television legend and animal advocate Mary Tyler Moore, Broadway Barks has become a treasured Broadway tradition.

Adrienne was there to capture all the excitement, beginning with the one and only Bernadette Peters, whose dedication to animal rescue has helped make Broadway Barks one of the most anticipated events of every Broadway season. She also caught up with this year's co-host Andrew Rannells, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway Superstar!



The star power didn't stop there! We also spoke with Academy Award nominee Don Cheadle, television favorite Ricki Lake, Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, Broadway and television favorite Frankie Grande, actor L.J. Benet, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and many more stars from Broadway, television, film, and music. From exciting career updates to heartfelt stories about rescue animals and why adoption matters so much to them, these conversations are filled with laughs, inspiration, and the incredible spirit that makes Broadway Barks such a special event year after year.



Don't miss this BroadwayWorld exclusive from The Roundtable with Robert Bannon as we bring Broadway Barks directly to you from Shubert Alley!

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson

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