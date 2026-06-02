Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston

The complete cast has been announced for the Boston and Broadway productions of the Olivier Award nominated new play PARANORMAL ACTIVITY. Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett (Sleep No More), PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will begin performances Friday, August 14, 2026 and officially open Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY in Boston and on Broadway will star Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Andrea Syglowski as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Syglowski will make her PARANORMAL ACTIVITY debut in the Boston and Broadway productions and is currently appearing in the Broadway production of Dog Day Afternoon.

About Paranormal Activity

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Samuel Dallas/Envoy Theatricals.

Joining Melting Pot on the producing team for the Broadway run of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY is Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, the original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY will arrive on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, PARANORMAL ACTIVITY played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre begins performances on June 9, 2026, and will run through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Check out photos from the UK run.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY is a Melting Pot production in association with Paramount Pictures. Produced by Simon Friend, Hanna Osmolska, Ken Davenport, Gavin Kalin Productions, Seaview, Crooked Letter, Blumhouse, John Gore Organization, Michael Ngo/David Thomas Tao, Olympus Theatricals/FineWomen Productions, Amplify Pictures, Robina Riccitiello, Lone Pine Theatricals. Executive Producer: Seaview. Produced in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Shakespeare Theatre Company and American Conservatory Theatre. Originally produced at Leeds Playhouse.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY is based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

Biographies

CHER ÁLVAREZ (Lou). Broadway debut. Television: “Sugar” (Apple TV); “Matlock” (CBS); “Criminal Minds” (CBS); “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC); “Leverage: Redemption” (Amazon); “NCIS Hawai’i” (CBS); “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD” (NBC); “Station 19” (ABC); “Shameless” (Netflix). Education: BFA Webster Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. Chicago: Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Writers Theatre, Drury Lane. Regional: Berkeley Repertory Theatre, American Players Theatre.

Travis A. Knight (James) (he/him) is an actor, director, and ensemble member at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago. Select Theatre: Turret (Jeff Award nomination, Best Performer in a Principal Role), The Malignant Ampersands, Grey House, Small Mouth Sounds (A Red Orchid Theatre); Paranormal Activity (Shakespeare Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theater); The Crucible (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Toni Stone, Ah, Wilderness!, A Christmas Carol, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Measure for Measure, Camino Real (Goodman Theatre); How a Boy Falls (Northlight Theatre); five seasons at American Players Theatre, selected credits include The Tempest, The Glass Menagerie, Richard III, Troilus and Cressida, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. Film: Rabbit, Rabbit; Pornacopia, Inc.; Henry Gamble's Birthday Party; Survivor, Soldier, Sinner, Savior; Runner. TV: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “Mind Games.” Travis also performs cinematic motion capture for NetherRealm Studios and Raven Software, with credits in Mortal Kombat 1 and the Call of Duty franchise. He was named to Newcity Stage's Players 50 in 2025. travisaknight.com

Shannon Cochran (Carolanne). Off-Broadway: Bug - US Premiere (Barrow Street Theatre, Obie Award). National Tours: Paranormal Activity, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Cabaret; August: Osage County. International: Bug- World Premiere (Gate Theatre), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Steppenwolf/Royal Shakespeare). Regional: A Doll’s House: Part 2, (South Coast Repertory -World Premiere). Space (Mark Taper Forum), The Christians (Steppenwolf Theatre), POTUS (Geffen Playhouse). Others: Long Wharf Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, Court Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Victory Gardens Theatre, Marriott- Lincolnshire Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook. Film: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The Twin, The Ring, Star Trek: Nemesis, Captive State, The Babe. Television: “Ballard”, “NCIS”, “Scandal”, “The Office”, “Modern Family”, “Star Trek: DS9” and “The Next Generation”, “Gray’s Anatomy”, “Frasier”, “Seinfeld”, “Fringe”. Education: Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Awards: Obie Award, Theatre World Award, Joseph Jefferson Awards. Directing: Fallen Angels- American Players Theatre, Dirty- Zephyr Theatre, Terese Raquin- greasyjoan.

Andrea Syglowski (Etheline Cotgrave) (she/her) is thrilled to be joining the Broadway cast of Paranormal Activity. Select Credits include: Broadway: Dog Day Afternoon, Pass Over. Off-Broadway: Queens by Martyna Majok, Brooklyn Laundry by John Patrick Shanley (MTC), Amerikin by Chisa Hutchinson and Dig by Theresa Rebeck, (Primary Stages), Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Stephen Adly Guirgis (Atlantic) Regional: The Price (Two River), Lost in Yonkers

(Hartford Stage), Cry it Out (Humana/Dorset), The Nest (Denver Center), Of Good Stock (South Coast Rep), A Doll’s House and Venus in Fur (Huntington-Winner of the Elliot Norton and IRNE award), and more. TV: “Will Trent,” “And Just Like That,” “Evil,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “How To Get Away with Murder,” “The Good Wife” and more. She is currently appearing as Sammy in the limited series “The Terror-Devil in Silver” on AMC+. Training: USC/Juilliard -recipient of the Robin Williams Scholarship.

Caron Buinis (u/s Etheline Cotgrave, Carolanne). Broadway Debut. She returns to understudy the roles of Carolanne and Mrs. Cotgrave in Paranormal Activity having completed the US National Tour. REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: Paranormal Activity, All’s Well That Ends Well: Paramount Theatre Aurora: True West, The Full Monty, Cabaret, Oklahoma!: Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre: The Music Man, Oliver!: Drury Lane Theatre: An American in Paris, Murder on the Orient Express, Congo Square Theatre/Steppenwolf 1700: How Blood Go: TimeLine Theatre: The Audience, Chimerica: Asolo Repertory Theatre: Lady Molly of Scotland Yard: Penobscot Theatre: Mary Poppins: Forward Theatre: Mary Jane. Television performances include roles on “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” (NBC). Caron has also performed in various cabaret venues in New York and Chicago.

CAROLINE HENDRICKS (u/s Lou). Broadway debut. National Tour: Paranormal Activity (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, Shakespeare Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theater). Chicago: Infernal (Malapuzza); Hooded, Or Being Black for Dummies (Clementine, Joseph Jefferson Award Nominated Ensemble); The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience (Lady in Waiting); Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook (Junie B. Jones). Comedy Writing/Ensemble: Chicago

Comedy Hour (The Second City’s de Maat Studio Theater); Liquidation Sale! (Judy’s Beat Lounge); The Second City Graduate Showcase: TenneSHE William’s The Glass Ceiling Menagerie (e.t.c. Theater at The Second City); It’s a Wonderful Laugh (Bughouse Theater). Television: “Chicago Fire” (NBC). Film: Room Six. Education: BFA Acting, The Theatre School at DePaul University, The Second City Conservatory Graduate at The Second City Training Center Chicago. @carolinehen_ | caroline-hendricks.com

Michael Holding (u/s James). Broadway debut. Tour: Paranormal Activity. Regional: TheatreSquared, Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre. Chicago: Translations (Writers Theatre), Rutherford and Sons (Timeline Theatre), We are Proud to Present…(Steppenwolf Theatre), Koalas (16th Street Theatre), Posh (Steep Theatre), Truth and Reconciliation (Sideshow Theatre), Shining City (Irish Theatre of Chicago), The Madness of Edgar Allen Poe (First Folio Theatre). Film: Reversed, Vampirus, Finn and the Sea of Noise. Television: Deli Boys (Hulu), Chicago Med (NBC), South Side (Comedy Central). Education: B.F.A. Illinois Wesleyan University. Love to ma’.