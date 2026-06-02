CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL to Celebrate Pride With Upcoming Events

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is celebrating Pride unlike any other show on Broadway with charity partnerships, community engagements, and a special screening of Paris is Burning including a talkback with Ballroom Pioneer and CATS cast member Junior LaBeija, who is featured in the landmark documentary, and co-producer Lena Waithe. The CATS celebration of Pride will culminate in a historic performance to kick off the 2026 NYC Pride March, the country’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ liberation.

June 1

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is partnering with Gay Pride Apparel, a queer owned clothing company, to benefit Callen-Lorde Community Health Center with a limited edition collection available at the Broadhurst Theatre and online at https://store.platypusmerchandise.com/catsjellicle

New York City's LGBT Community Center brought CATS to their annual “Fashion Centered” Gala, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together top leaders in fashion, design and the arts to raise funds for The Center’s most vital programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community of New York.

June 8

2026 Tony Award nominated Costume Designer Qween Jean and cast members Nora Schell & B Noel Thomas will participate in the “Broadway is Trans” cabaret at Judson Memorial Church benefiting Black Trans Liberation’s mission to end homelessness and food insecurity within the trans population.

June 9 & 11

Cast members Emma Sofia and Bryce Farris will offer a masterclass at Ballet Tech, the New York City public school for dance.

June 15

Cast member and Ballroom Pioneer Junior LaBeija and CATS co-producer Lena Waithe will host a screening of the landmark documentary Paris Is Burning at The Ned NYC, with a post-screening talkback with LaBeija and Waithe.

June 18

CATS will host a Pride post-performance talkback at the Broadhurst Theatre for audience members in partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation and The Center. The talkback will be moderated by Executive Director Elise Crespo.

June 19

The cast will host the official after party following the 2026 Native Son Awards: 10th Anniversary Celebration, an organization that harnesses the power of Black queer men.

June 22

Working with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, an organization that supports queer youth, CATS will participate in their Future Icons event.

June 24

CATS will perform at the annual exclusive Pride Party hosted by The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel by Hyatt.

June 28

The cast of CATS, working with Heritage of Pride, will kick off the 2026 NYC Pride March with a performance from the show covered live by WABC-TV.