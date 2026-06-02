Video: 2026 Theatre World Awards Red Carpet

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The 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held today, June 2, 2026 at 2pm at The Longacre Theatre, home of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway with Executive Producer Karen Johnston.

Watch highlights from the red carpet here!

2026 Theatre World Award Honorees:

Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman

LJ Benet, The Lost Boys

Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw

Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13

Ayo Edebiri, Proof

Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show

Will Harrison, Punch

River Lipe-Smith, Caroline

Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Robert "Silk" Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Rachael Stirling (Giant) will receive the 17th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and John Lithgow will receive the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.