Video: 2026 Theatre World Awards Red Carpet
Winners include Adrien Brody, Luke Evans, Madeline Brewer, Lesley Manville, and more.
The 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held today, June 2, 2026 at 2pm at The Longacre Theatre, home of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/Dale Badway with Executive Producer Karen Johnston.
Watch highlights from the red carpet here!
2026 Theatre World Award Honorees:
Ben Ahlers, Death of a Salesman
LJ Benet, The Lost Boys
Madeline Brewer, Becky Shaw
Adrien Brody, The Fear of 13
Ayo Edebiri, Proof
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Will Harrison, Punch
River Lipe-Smith, Caroline
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Robert "Silk" Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachael Stirling (Giant) will receive the 17th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and John Lithgow will receive the 13th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
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