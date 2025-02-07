Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 7, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK Adds Ilana Glazer, And More; Full Cast Announced
by A.A. Cristi
Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, has announced full casting for its Broadway engagement.


 

Video: Jonathan Groff is Bringing His Passion Project to Broadway
by Joey Mervis
Just in time for the spring season, Just In Time is getting ready for Broadway. The story of iconic crooner Bobby Darin will come to life in a musical that is the result of a long collaboration between Tony winners Alex Timbers and Jonathan Groff. How will Groff bring Darin to life?


 

OH, MARY! To Welcome Tituss Burgess As 'Mary Todd Lincoln' This March
by A.A. Cristi
Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Tituss will begin Tuesday, March 18, 2025 for a limited 3-week engagement through Sunday, April 6, 2025. . (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Starring Sadie Sink
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of the cast of John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, and starring Sadie Sink. Check out the photos here!. (more...

WICKED Soundtrack Sets Exclusive Record Store Day Edition
by Josh Sharpe
For Record Store Day 2025, Universal will drop a new limited and numbered 2 LP set of the Wicked soundtrack, this time pressed on green glitter and pink glitter vinyl with a bonus track.. (more...)

Shen Yun Dance Company Under Investigation For Visa Fraud, Labor Issues, and More
by Stephi Wild
Touring dance group Shen Yun Performing Arts is under criminal investigation for possible visa fraud, labor issues, and more. Learn more about the investigation here.. (more...

Jackie Burns & More to Star in HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN World Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Nashville meets Broadway in the new country musical, “Hard Road To Heaven,” which will have its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse. See who is starring int he production and learn more!. (more...)

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jenna Bainbridge & Daniel Quadrino to Join WICKED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
WICKED on Broadway will welcome three new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. See who is starring in the production and learn more about the show.. (more...)

Fundraiser Launched to Help Christine Pedi Save Her Vision
by Stephi Wild
A fundraiser has launched to help Christine Pedi raise money for a procedure to help stabilize her vision, which she has been steadily losing over the past decade. Learn more about how to donate here.. (more...)

Video: SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Releases New Trailer Ahead of Cinema Release
by Josh Sharpe
The filmed performance of the original production of Six the Musical will be broadcast in U.K. cinemas on April 6. An all new trailer has been released for Six the Musical Live! Check it out here!. (more...

