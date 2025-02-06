Video: SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Releases New Trailer Ahead of Cinema Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The filmed performance of the original production of Six the Musical will be broadcast in U.K. cinemas on April 6. An all new trailer has been released for Six the Musical Live! Check it out below!

The show, filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, features the original West End Queens Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

Directed for the stage by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the film is directed by Liz Clare, with Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Dione Orrom serving as producers. Originally debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the musical has gone on to win over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards. The Broadway production is playing at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.