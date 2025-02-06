WICKED Movie Soundtrack Sets Exclusive Record Store Day Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Another edition of the Wicked soundtrack has been added to the long list of exclusive and variant releases. For Record Store Day 2025, Universal will drop a new limited and numbered 2 LP set of the 2024 album, this time pressed on green glitter and pink glitter vinyl with a bonus track ("Ozdust Duet") that was only previously released digitally. A special poster will also included.

The album will be available to purchase on April 12 (Record Store Day) from independent record stores nationwide. The annual event celebrates the culture of vinyl records and offers a way to support small business owners and music sellers. Learn more about the release here and take a look at the exclusive cover art below.

The soundtrack features every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. In 2024, the soundtrack reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also broke the record for the highest debut of a movie musical adaptation soundtrack ever for the Billboard 200.

Previously released physical media variants include a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover, a green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD. A sing-along edition and an album of the score are also available. Take a look at the different options HERE and listen to the soundtrack below.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.