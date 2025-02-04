Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 4, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Rehearsal Sneak Peek - Hear From Cast Members

by Joey Mervis

The Jonathan Larson Project begins performances on February 14 at the Orpheum Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek into rehearsals for the production here!

Exclusive Video: Behind the Scenes of BLACK EXCELLENCE ON BROADWAY Concert

by Joey Mervis

BroadwayWorld has your behind the scenes look at the upcoming Black Excellence on Broadway concert, being presented on February 9th, 2025 at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42.

Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Josh Strobl

by Joey Mervis

In this video, The Outsiders understudy extraordinaire Josh Strobl, who is usually onstage eight times a week in the ensemble, breaks down how he manages doing double understudy duty as Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade.

Character Breakdown: URINETOWN Cast Unpacks Their Roles

by Joey Mervis

Rehearsals are now underway for Urinetown, which includes a star-studded cast featuring Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Styles, Rainn Wilson, Keala Settle, Christopher Fitzgerald, Greg Hildreth and more. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles.. (more...)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Welcome Understudies For Select Performances in February & March

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's understudies will perform at select performances this winter while the show’s leads Darren Criss and Helen J Shen are each out separately for a limited number of shows. Learn more. . (more...)

Photos: Krystina Alabado & More in MYSTIC PIZZA at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at the pizza shop! Production photos for the new musical Mystic Pizza, which opened last night at Paper Mill Playhouse are now available. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Sean Hayes Will Make West End Debut in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

by Stephi Wild

Emmy and Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes will reprise his Tony Award-winning performance in Good Night, Oscar at the Barbican Theatre this summer. Learn more here!. (more...)

Hugh Jackman Cancels Performance at BST Hyde Park

by Stephi Wild

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his previously scheduled performance at BST Hyde Park set for this July 6, due to 'an unforeseen conflict' in his schedule. Learn more here.. (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For OPERATION MINCEMEAT

by Stephi Wild

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the Broadway transfer of the 2024 Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical. . (more...)

Review Roundup: SCHMIGADOON! World Premiere at the Kennedy Center

by Joshua Wright

The reviews are rolling in for the world premiere of Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center. Schmigadoon! is based on the Emmy® Award–winning Apple Original series from Broadway Video, executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator, executive producer, and 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree Lorne Michaels. . (more...)

MUFASA: THE LION KING Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

by Josh Sharpe

Mufasa is coming home. Disney has announced the digital and physical media release of Mufasa: The Lion King, the 2024 origin story of the fan-favorite character.. (more...)

