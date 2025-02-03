Sean Hayes Will Make West End Debut in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy and Tony Award-winner Sean Hayes will reprise his Tony Award-winning performance in Good Night, Oscar at the Barbican Theatre this summer. Following the show's Broadway run in 2023, this strictly limited seven-week season runs from 31 July until 21 September. Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Thursday 6 February.

Sean Hayes will make his West End debut in this new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright, playing Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It’s 1958, and Jack Paar hosts the hottest late-night talk-show on television. His favourite guest? Wild card Oscar Levant. Famous for his witty one-liners, Oscar has a favourite: “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line.” Tonight, Oscar will prove just that, when he appears live on national TV in an episode that Paar’s audience - and the rest of America - won’t soon forget.

Sean Hayes said: “It’s thrilling to be making my West End debut at the Barbican this summer with Good Night, Oscar. I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK. The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man - a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It’s an honour to bring this production to London.”

Writer Doug Wright said: “Good Night, Oscar was one of my very happiest Broadway experiences, and a richly satisfying collaboration with the celebrated Sean Hayes and our director Lisa Peterson. I can't wait to introduce the irascible, indefatigable whirlwind that was Oscar Levant to London audiences. He'd be thrilled to play the Barbican, even posthumously.”

Producer Howard Panter said: “We are delighted to be bringing Good Night, Oscar to the Barbican this summer. Following the huge success of our previous summer productions, including Anything Goes, A Strange Loop and Kiss Me, Kate, the Barbican summer has become a highly anticipated fixture in London’s theatrical calendar. With the addition of Good Night, Oscar alongside our recently announced Fiddler on the Roof, this season once again promises world-class storytelling and unforgettable performances.”

Toni Racklin, Barbican Head of Theatre & Dance, says: "We are delighted that major Broadway hit, Good Night, Oscar, will be part of the Barbican’s summer season this year, led by its Tony Award-winning star, Sean Hayes. Along with the transfer of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s glorious production of Fiddler on the Roof, we are thrilled to offer this terrific double bill of theatrical magic to our audiences, brought to our stage by our partners Trafalgar Theatre Productions."

Full of humour, with an unmissable, virtuosic performance from Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar is directed by Lisa Peterson and masterfully explores fame, artistry, and the fragility of genius. Further casting will be announced soon.