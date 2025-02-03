MAYBE HAPPY ENDING to Welcome Understudies For Select Performances in February & March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's understudies will perform at select performances this winter while the show’s leads Darren Criss and Helen J Shen are each out separately for a limited number of shows.



Hannah Kevitt will play the role of “Claire” from February 18-23 and Steven Huynh and Christopher James Tamayo will fill in to play the role of “Oliver” for performances between March 22-29.



Additionally, Maybe Happy Ending has revealed a slightly revised playing schedule the weeks of March 17 and March 24, 2025: Monday, March 17 at 7 pm; Tuesday, March 18 at 7 pm; Wednesday, March 19 at 2 pm & 7 pm; Thursday, March 20 at 7 pm; Friday, March 21 at 7 pm; Saturday, March 22 at 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, March 23 DARK; Monday, March 24 DARK; Tuesday, March 25 at 7 pm; Wednesday, March 26 at 2 pm; Thursday, March 27 at 7 pm; Friday, March 28 at 7 pm; Saturday, March 29 at 2 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, March 30 at 2 pm & 7 pm