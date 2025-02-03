MUFASA: THE LION KING Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mufasa is coming home. Disney has announced the digital and physical media release of Mufasa: The Lion King, the 2024 origin story of the fan-favorite character. The film, featuring new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, hits digital retailers on February 18 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 1.

The release features exclusive bonus content including a full-length Sing-Along version of the film, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook® with custom artwork and packaging. Take a look at the full bonus content lineup below.

Bonus Features

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa's world come to life.

Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.

Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.

Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes: Who's the Mole Rat? What Do You Feel in There? Have Faith in Her Taka's Dream

Music Video: "I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform "I Always Wanted A Brother" backstage at a film shoot.

Song Selections: Milele (First Rain) I Always Wanted a Brother Bye Bye We Go Together Tell Me It’s You Brother Betrayed



“Mufasa: The Lion King” explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. The film features original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M.