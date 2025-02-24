Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 24, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, February 25
Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway
Video: GYPSY's Lili Thomas Shares What She Has Learned From Audra McDonald
Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More in FLOYD COLLINS Rehearsals
Photos: WICKED's Paul Tazewell Celebrates Oscar Nomination at the Civilian Hotel
by Bruce Glikas
Last night, an event was held in celebration of Paul Tazewell's Oscar nomination for his costume design for the film adaptation of Wicked. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, & More Confirmed for Disney's SNOW WHITE
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Andrew Grotelueschen, and more will appear in the live-action remake of Disney's Snow White.. (more...)
Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Sets Cast Album Release Date; Hear the First Single
by Stephi Wild
Broadway's newest love story, Maybe Happy Ending, will release its original Broadway cast recording this spring. The show has released an all new song, 'The Rainy Day We Met', performed by Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. . (more...)
Book Featuring Lynn Nottage and More Banned in Military Schools by Trump Administration
by Stephi Wild
Several books have been banned by The Department of Defense at schools for children of service members, including actor Julianne Moore's Freckleface Strawberry, a book that includes an interview from playwright Lynn Nottage, and more.. (more...)
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Pass RENT to Become Broadway's 11th Longest Running Show
by Chloe Rabinowitz
With the matinee performance on Saturday, February 22, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon will play its 5,124th performance, passing Rent to become the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, Now In Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews now at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Meet the cast here and learn more about the show!. (more...)
Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing 'The Call' From FLOYD COLLINS
by Michael Major
Floyd Collins is calling! Lincoln Center has released a new video of Jeremy Jordan performing 'The Call' from the upcoming Broadway production. Listen to the former Great Gatsby star's sweeping vocals in the new video now.. (more...)
“Don’t be afraid it won’t be perfect.
