Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 24, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, February 25

Othello begins previews on Broadway

Purpose begins previews on Broadway

Sunday. March 2

English closes on Broadway

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Get a first look at BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway in new photos from the show! Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical brings the GRAMMY Award winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

Video: GYPSY's Lili Thomas Shares What She Has Learned From Audra McDonald

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, just released the latest episode of Survival Jobs, featuring the extraordinarily talented and inspiration queen, Lili Thomas who made history last year on Broadway as the first Asian American Mama Morton in Chicago and is currently starring as Mazeppa in the historic revival of Gypsy. In this inspirational episode, Lili shares her artistic journey and how she fought for what she knew was hers.

Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More in FLOYD COLLINS Rehearsals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Thursday, February 20, the cast, creative team, and members of the Lincoln Center Theater staff attended the first rehearsal of the Broadway premiere of FLOYD COLLINS. See photos here!. (more...)

Photos: WICKED's Paul Tazewell Celebrates Oscar Nomination at the Civilian Hotel

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, an event was held in celebration of Paul Tazewell's Oscar nomination for his costume design for the film adaptation of Wicked. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, & More Confirmed for Disney's SNOW WHITE

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway alums Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Andrew Grotelueschen, and more will appear in the live-action remake of Disney's Snow White.. (more...)

Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Sets Cast Album Release Date; Hear the First Single

by Stephi Wild

Broadway's newest love story, Maybe Happy Ending, will release its original Broadway cast recording this spring. The show has released an all new song, 'The Rainy Day We Met', performed by Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. . (more...)

Book Featuring Lynn Nottage and More Banned in Military Schools by Trump Administration

by Stephi Wild

Several books have been banned by The Department of Defense at schools for children of service members, including actor Julianne Moore's Freckleface Strawberry, a book that includes an interview from playwright Lynn Nottage, and more.. (more...)

THE BOOK OF MORMON to Pass RENT to Become Broadway's 11th Longest Running Show

by Chloe Rabinowitz

With the matinee performance on Saturday, February 22, Broadway’s The Book of Mormon will play its 5,124th performance, passing Rent to become the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, Now In Previews Tonight on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews now at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Meet the cast here and learn more about the show!. (more...)

Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing 'The Call' From FLOYD COLLINS

by Michael Major

Floyd Collins is calling! Lincoln Center has released a new video of Jeremy Jordan performing 'The Call' from the upcoming Broadway production. Listen to the former Great Gatsby star's sweeping vocals in the new video now.. (more...)

