Video: Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing 'The Call' From FLOYD COLLINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Floyd Collins is calling! Lincoln Center has released a new video of Jeremy Jordan performing "The Call" from the upcoming Broadway production. Listen to the former Great Gatsby star's sweeping vocals in the new video, featuring music direction by Ted Spirling. Floyd Collins is set to begin previews on March 27 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater before an April 21 opening.

Jordan stars in the title role of the new musical, which features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. The book, additional lyrics, and direction is by Tina Landau.

Joining Jeremy Jordan in Floyd Collins will be Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell, and Clyde Voce.

About Floyd Collins

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.

Reporters and gawkers from across the country descend on the property, fueling the hysteria and manipulating the nation into holding its collective breath. Floyd Collins, featuring a haunting exploration of the American dream by Tina Landau and a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score by Adam Guettel, tells the transcendent tale of a true American dreamer.