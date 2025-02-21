News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: WICKED's Paul Tazewell Celebrates Oscar Nomination at the Civilian Hotel

A champagne toast was held in celebration of Tazewell's big accomplishment.

By: Feb. 21, 2025
Last night, an event was held in celebration of Paul Tazewell's Oscar nomination for his costume design for the film adaptation of Wicked. A champagne toast was held in celebration of Tazewell's big accomplishment. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The event took place at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Civilian Hotel on Thursday, February 20. Those in attendance included Bill Condon, Jeffrey Seller, David Rockwell, Susan Hilferty, Linda Cho, Kathy Marshall.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




