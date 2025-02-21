Photos: WICKED's Paul Tazewell Celebrates Oscar Nomination at the Civilian Hotel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, an event was held in celebration of Paul Tazewell's Oscar nomination for his costume design for the film adaptation of Wicked. A champagne toast was held in celebration of Tazewell's big accomplishment. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The event took place at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Civilian Hotel on Thursday, February 20. Those in attendance included Bill Condon, Jeffrey Seller, David Rockwell, Susan Hilferty, Linda Cho, Kathy Marshall.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas