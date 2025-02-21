Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, & More Confirmed for Disney's SNOW WHITE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the arrival of a new featurette for Disney's Snow White, the studio has revealed the actors who are playing the seven dwarfs in the film, which include several Broadway alums. The dwarfs come to life using motion capture technology, with the actors providing their likeness and voice for the characters.

Tituss Burgess, who is set to don Mary Todd Lincoln's iconic curls in Oh, Mary next month, plays Bashful in the film. Andrew Barth Feldman, known for playing Evan in Dear Evan Hansen, is Dopey, and Be More Chill's George Salazar plays Happy.

The remaining dwarfs will be played by Jason Kravits (Sneezy), Andrew Grotelueschen (Sleepy), and Jeremy Swift (Doc). Martin Klebba was previously announced as the role of Grumpy. The performers join other Broadway alums Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Patrick Page who play Snow White, Jonathan, and the Magic Mirror, respectively.

In addition to his upcoming run in Oh, Mary! Burgess' Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, among others. Feldman was recently seen in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour. Following his time on Broadway, Salazar has appeared in several productions at The Pasadena Playhouse including Little Shop of Horrors, Head Over Heels, and La Cage Aux Folles.

Jason Kravits is known for his extensive television work, including The Practice, Smash, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and more. He appeared on Broadway in the three-play anthology Relatively Speaking. Andrew Grotelueschen's Broadway credits include Cyrano De Bergerac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, and Tootsie, for which he received a Tony nomination.

Disney’s Snow White is a live-action musical that journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. The film is expected to further explore Snow White and her origins, along with reinventing familiar moments with the beloved characters. In addition to the music from the 1937 film, the remake also features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.