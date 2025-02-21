Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway in new photos from the show!Â Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musicalÂ brings the GRAMMY Award winning album to lifeâ€”and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

A world-class Afro-Cuban band isÂ joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.Â Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzlingÂ guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is bornâ€”and one woman's remarkable journeyÂ begins.Â

With a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Nominee, Fat Ham)Â leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across theÂ globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features the soul-stirring music of Cubaâ€™s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winnerÂ Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).Â

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUBÂ is now in previews, and officially opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th St).Â

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy