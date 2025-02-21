News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUBÂ is now in previews, and officially opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Feb. 21, 2025
Get a first look at BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway in new photos from the show!Â Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musicalÂ brings the GRAMMY Award winning album to lifeâ€”and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

A world-class Afro-Cuban band isÂ  joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.Â  Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzlingÂ  guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is bornâ€”and one woman's remarkable journeyÂ  begins.Â 

With a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Nominee, Fat Ham)Â  leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across theÂ  globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB features the soul-stirring music of Cubaâ€™s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winnerÂ  Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).Â 

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUBÂ is now in previews, and officially opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th St).Â 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway Image
Justin Cunningham, Marco Paguia, Renecito Avich, Natalie Venetia Belcon, RomÃ¡n Diaz

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway Image
The Company of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway Image
The Company of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB On Broadway Image
The Company of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB





